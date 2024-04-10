Marcos tells Muslims to embrace humility, peace on Eid'l Fitr

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Muslim Filipino community to embrace humility, peace, and strength as they confront difficulties and strengthen their faith in the Almighty.

In his Eid'l Fitr message on Wednesday, Marcos told the Muslim community to "forge a harmonious society" full of love and compassion amid differences in beliefs and philosophies.

"Truly, the Festival of Breaking the Fast marks not only the culmination of Ramadan, but also the rededication of one's journey towards a more disciplined, dignified, and gracious life," Marcos said.

"As you take to heart the insights from your devotion, may you become shining examples of humility, peace, and strength among our people as they overcome challenges and nurture their trust in the Almighty," he added.

Marcos also mentioned that Eid'l Fitr is a time to express gratitude for the spiritual rebirth and sustenance that follow a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

Marcos hoped that the Muslim's commitment would serve as an example for the Filipino people while praying for prosperity and wisdom.

“It is also my sincere hope that, despite our diversity in beliefs and philosophies, we will remain united by our shared aspiration for a more progressive and resilient nation moving forward,” he said.

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte underscored the significance of reflecting on virtues such as humility and forgiveness during this auspicious time.

"The end of Ramadan reminds us to be humble, forgiving, and deepen our faith," Duterte said.

"May we continue to live out the teachings of the Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad, and promote goodness towards our fellowmen," she added.

Eid'l Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday that falls on 12 March, which signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, or the month-long fast. To commemorate Eid'l Fitr, Malacañang declared Wednesday, 10 April, a holiday.