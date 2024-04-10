Israel, Turkey in trade ‘war’

Israel has threatened to retaliate against Turkey’s ban on exports of 54 products to the Jewish state until it ends the war in Gaza.

“Israel will not submit to violence and extortion... and will adopt against Turkey similar steps that will harm the Turkish economy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for imposing trade restrictions, including the export to Israel of cement, steel and iron.

“Erdogan has sacrificed the economic interest of Turkey’s people for the sake of his support of Hamas murders in Gaza,” Katz said on X.

The announcement follows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statements on Monday vowing reprisals against Israel for blocking Turkey’s air force from airdropping aid to Gaza, saying they would be implemented “step by step” and “without delay.”

“We will continue our support until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and our Palestinian brothers reach a free Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan said in a message on Tuesday for Eid al-Fitr — the Muslim feast that marks the end of Ramadan.

Truce under study

Meanwhile, Hamas said Tuesday it was considering a new framework for a truce proposed during the latest round of negotiations in Cairo, as Palestinians returning to southern Gaza confronted the extent of destruction left after Israeli troops’ withdrawal.

Six months into the bloodiest Gaza war, Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators have proposed another temporary ceasefire, according to a Hamas source.

The three-part proposal would halt fighting for six weeks to facilitate an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Saying it “appreciates” the mediators’ efforts, Hamas on Tuesday accused Israel of not responding to any of its demands during the talks.

“Despite this, the movement’s leadership is studying the submitted proposal,” the militant group said in a statement.

After months of fierce fighting, Israel announced over the weekend it had pulled its forces from the southern city of Khan Yunis to allow troops to recuperate in preparation for the next phase of the war, including an incursion into Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a date has now been set for sending ground forces into the strip’s southernmost city, which hosts most of the displaced Palestinian population.

Foreign powers and humanitarian groups have persistently urged Israel not to carry out an operation there for fear of inflicting mass civilian casualties.

But Netanyahu and his military commanders have insisted victory over Hamas cannot be achieved otherwise.