Former SK chairman shot dead in Vigan

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — A son of a former mayor who was also a former Sangguniang Kabataan chairman in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur was shot dead Monday along Quirino Boulevard here.

The shooting to death of Marion Tugade, son of former Mayor Mario Tugade of Caoayan and a resident of Barangay Don Alejandro Quirolgico, Caoayan coincided with his 27th birthday.

Contacted twice by this writer, Col. Darnell Dulnuan, police director and Lt. Col. Danny Ligayo, chief investigator of the provincial police office, refused to talk, raising suspicion that the murder at the heart of this city is still unsolved.

Some believe it was a handiwork of hired killers and professional gunmen as the victim succumbed to two gunshot wounds in the head and face, although the police regional office have yet to issue statement on the shooting that shocked residents of this Heritage City and tourist spot in the North.

Based on initial investigation by the police, it was disclosed that the victim was driving a Sports Utility Vehicle with his alleged girlfriend as passenger when unidentified gunmen onboard a motorcycle appeared and shot him in the face.

The suspects as usual fled to unknown directions.

The victim was brought to a hospital where he died.

Police are conducting follow-up operations.