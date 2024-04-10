DPWH completes Central Luzon infra projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Various infrastructure projects were completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Luzon, providing the Filipinos much-needed services to boost development in the area.

In Casiguran, Aurora, the DPWH completed a P39.2-million seawall in Sitio Minanga of Barangay Calangcuasan.

The 346-linear meter concrete infrastructure was constructed on a sheet pile foundation for structural stability and grouted riprap on its sea-facing side to act as slope protection to prevent scouring and erosion due to strong waves and currents.

Regional director Roseller Tolentino said that with the completion of the seawall, houses near the beach are now protected from potential risks caused by seawater surges.

He said that aside from protecting lives and properties, a three-meter carriageway constructed atop the protective structure also improved transport and access along the coast.

The area is utilized by local fishermen in anchoring their boats particularly during heavy rains and tropical storms.

Tolentino disclosed that the seawall is just the first phase of a bigger effort to safeguard vulnerable areas along the Casiguran Sound from water-related hazards.

Subsequent phases are now in the pipeline.

In San Clemente, Tarlac, the DPWH completed a school building at the Doclong 1st Elementary School.

Tolentino said that the newest infrastructure has two floors and four classrooms.

Tarlac 1st District Engineer Neil Farala said the facility covers a total area of 437 square meters.

“It is equipped with modern amenities including security cameras and fire safety features. This underscores our dedication in building educational facilities that foster a conducive and secure learning environment,” he added.

In Magalang, Pampanga, the DPWH has completed a 60-meter steel bridge that connects barangays Turu and Balitucan.

The bridge enhances connectivity in the area by improving access for pedestrians, motorists and light to moderate vehicles, facilitating easier transport of goods and services between villages that ultimately boosts economic activity and social integration.