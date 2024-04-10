Construction of new Cebu Capitol slammed

The Save Cebu Movement has strongly condemned the continued assault on the provincial mountains by the construction of the “soon-to-rise Provincial Capitol” by the Provincial Government of Cebu and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“The ongoing site in Balamban pending a showing that a proper Environmental Impact Assessment has been conducted by the proponent shows the egregious disregard of the Constitution as well as environmental laws and regulations,” said the Save Cebu Movement.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia clarified that the DPWH-7 is in charge of the project.

She mentioned that the Balamban lot in Barangay Cambuhawe where the new Capitol building would be built has not yet been acquired by the Capitol.

Capitol consultant lawyer Rory Jon Sepulveda insisted that the site development in Barangay Cambuhawe is not a protected area and is not situated in the buffer zones.

“It is not a good thing to be jumping on the bandwagon for the sake of publicity and mileage,” said Atty. Benjamin Cabrido, Capitol consultant on environment.

He added that netizens should do research first before making any comments on the matter.

The mountain in Barangay Cambuhawe became a topic of discussion among social media users after it was discovered that bulldozing and clearing operations were carried out in the area.