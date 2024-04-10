Comelec: New voter registrants near 2-M

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) recorded nearly two million new voter registrants for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE).

In a report sent to reporters Tuesday, there are a total of 1,920,887 new registrants as of 8 April.

Calabarzon still has the highest number of applicants with 350,923, followed by the National Capital Region with 284,921, and Central Luzon with 217,151.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the poll body is confident that they will be able to surpass the three million target of new voters for the 2025 NLE.

“Although subject pa po sa approval ng Election Registration Boards ang mga application for registration, umaasa po tayo na mas madadagdagan pa ang magpaparehistro sa mga susunod na araw kung kaya maaring lumagpas ng 3 milyon (Although the applications for registration are still subject to the approval of the Election Registration Boards, we hope that more people will register in the next few days so that it may exceed three million),” Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message on Wednesday.

“Dahil dito dinadala po natin ang serbisyo ng pagpaparehistro sa pinakaliblib na lugar upang marating ang ating mga kababayan na nahihirapan dahil sa malayo ang kanilang tirahan (Because of this, we are bringing the registration service to the most remote areas to reach our countrymen who are struggling because their residence is far away),” Garcia added.

Garcia said it is to encourage more Filipinos, esepcially those coming from the vulnerable sectors, to register to vote.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the country, according to the poll body.

The voter registration for the midterms elections started last 12 February.

Meanwhile, voters have until 30 September to register.