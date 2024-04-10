Climate Change Commission opens nominations for sustainable leadership learning program

In an effort to bolster sustainable leadership in climate and disaster risk reduction, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) has announced the opening of nominations for the Sustainable Leadership Learning for Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction (SLL-CDRR) program in 2024.

The SLL-CDRR is a collaboration between the CCC, Office of Senator Loren Legarda, and Asian Institute of Management (AIM). The scholarship program aims to enable selected candidates to enroll in the Executive Master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management (EMDRCM) program.

This initiative aims to equip leaders with the skills and knowledge to effectively address the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters, and be able to use them for the betterment of their communities, i.e., better adaptation and risk management plans.

Scholarship awardees will be expected to pursue specialization in CCAM and DRRM and produce scholastic outputs aligned with CCC's policy priorities, including the National Climate Change Action Plan. This involves addressing thematic priority areas such as food security, water sufficiency, ecosystem and environmental stability, and human security.

To ensure diversity and strategic representation, the CCC is particularly encouraging applications from underrepresented sectors of society. These include Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers in local government units, women leaders in climate emergency response, leaders from indigenous groups, and sustainability champions in national government agencies.

In line with the commitment to gender parity, at least 50 percent of the scholarship slots will be dedicated to women.

Eligible applicants must possess a strong background in climate change adaptation and mitigation (CCAM) and disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM). They should also be government employees holding permanent status with at least five years of continuous service, and preferably with supervisory or management experience. Additionally, applicants must not be more than 55 years old upon application.

Interested candidates may submit the necessary documentary requirements, including a Letter of Motivation, Official Nomination Letter, and other supporting documents, to the Asian Institute of Management via email at emdrcm@aim.edu. The nomination period is open until 20 April 2024.

The CCC's Selection and Nomination Committee will conduct the primary screening of applicants. Successful nominees will undergo further admission procedures facilitated by AIM.

The EMDRCM program offers a comprehensive 18-month master’s curriculum focusing on disaster and crisis management approaches in the Asian Region. It equips students with theoretical foundations and practical applications necessary for effective disaster risk and crisis management.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact the CCC through email at sll.cdrr@climate.gov.ph or by phone at (+632) 8420 5515.