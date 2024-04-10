Rising cases of shoplifting have forced retail stores in American cities to take anti-theft measures.

Chaining and locking glass display cabinets, however, is turning off customers who don’t want to call a store clerk whenever they want to access the merchandise.

So as not to inconvenience customers, some store owners are turning to a high-tech cabinet called Freedom Case. The cabinet is opened without store staff assistance by using a mobile phone.

The store sends a 4-digit code via text or through its app, and the number is typed on the touchscreen of the Freedom Case to open it, Axios and CNN report.

According to Indyme.com, Freedom Case also has built-in sensors that identify suspicious behavior in real-time and alert store staff.

It remains to be seen whether the anti-shoplifting technology will still annoy customers. A British school’s somewhat similar tact, however, angered a grandparent.

Ian Ward complained about the policy of the Foxford Community School in Longford, England, that affected his six grandchildren who study there.

Ward, 54, called the move “disgusting” and said there were other ways the school could monitor students during class besides barring them from accessing the restroom, according to Fox News.

The grandparent was referring to the locked cage door blocking the restroom, photos of which he posted on social media. The “cage doors” were installed on 6 March to stop students in grades 7 to 11 from using the bathroom during class and without supervision, according to Fox News.

“It is taking away the freedom of being able to use the toilet as and when you need it,” Fox News quoted Ward as saying. “What if a female student has their period or has problems holding for a long time?”

A spokesperson for the school denied the metal doors were cages and told Coventry Live that “the doors are unlocked before and after school, as well as at break and lunch times.”