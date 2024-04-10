BI agents nab Italian pedophile 

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of an Italian national who was wanted by Rome authorities for sexually abusing and raping a kid twelve years ago.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the suspect as Stefano Todeschini, a 57-year-old, who was arrested by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives on 5 April in Lahug, Cebu City.

According to Tansingco, Todeschini was arrested due to a mission order he issued at the Italian embassy's request in Manila, which requested his deportation so he could face charges against him in Italy.

The BI chief added that the Italian suspect is the subject of an Interpol red notice, which stemmed from the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the prosecutor’s office of a court in Vicenza, Italy.

According to reports from the Italian authority, Todeschini was also accused of raping and sexually assaulting a minor in violation of the Italian penal code before the said court.

The crimes against the 10-year-old girl were allegedly perpetrated by Todeschini on several occasions, according to the prosecution.

His Italian passport expired in May 2017, making him an illegal alien as well.

Tansingco hailed the fugitive’s arrest, saying that justice will finally be served on the female victim with the arrest of the man who sexually abused her more than a decade ago.

“This should serve as another warning to foreign criminals that the long arm of the law will catch them wherever they might hide,” he added.

Todeschini is now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.