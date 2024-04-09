Vlogs abusing minors slammed

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) on Monday urged netizens to report vlogs that abuse children amid the release of a viral video of a young girl being humiliated.

In a Facebook vlog, a certain “Mineralqueen 2021” was seen humiliating, hurting, and yelling at a young girl allegedly because of a “chikinini” (body mark).

The vlogger also scolded a young boy. Despite the relentless crying of the children, the vlogger continued to verbally and physically abuse them, especially the young girl.

“The CWC strongly condemns the violation of the rights of two children under Republic Act 7610 by Facebook user Mineralqueen 2021,” the CWC said.

“Despite our efforts to teach parents positive discipline and responsible behaviors whether online or offline, it is heartbreaking to see that there are parents and individuals who simply do not respect the rights of children,” it added.

The council said it would never be right to publicly judge children whereby their identity, rights, and dignity are openly trampled upon.

It urged netizens to refrain from supporting similar content online and immediately report it to the CWC or the Makabata Helpline 1383.

As of this writing, the video has garnered over 13,600 reactions, 442 shares and 516,000 views.