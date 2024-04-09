Unity, patriotism among Filipinos emphasized on Day of Valor

Filipinos are urged to be united and embed the spirit of patriotism amid challenges being confronted by the country on the commemoration of the 82nd year of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Tuesday.

Defense Chief Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. paid tribute to Filipino veterans who fought for the freedom, independence, and peace of the country.

“Buong-pusong nagpupugay ang Kagawaran ng Tanggulang Pambansa sa mga Beteranong Pilipino na nakipaglaban para sa kalayaan, kasarinlan at kapayapaan ng ating bayan (In the celebration of the 82nd year of the Day of Valor, our commemoration of the bravery, service, and sacrifice of our veteran fits the theme, 'Honoring the Valor of Veterans: Foundation of United Filipinos’),” he said.

Teodoro hoped the valor of these veterans would serve as an inspiration to all Filipinos to be “united in responding to the challenges of the times, towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous New Philippines.”

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. honored the “indomitable spirit and unwavering courage” of Filipino heroes “who valiantly fought for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today.”

“We remember with profound gratitude the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers who gallantly defended our nation's honor in the face of adversity in past wars and armed conflicts,” he said.

Brawner said their selflessness and commitment to duty should serve as an enduring inspiration to all Filipinos—reminding everyone of the true meaning of valor and patriotism.

“As we commemorate this historic day, let us not only reflect on the sacrifices of the past but also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, peace, and freedom for which our forefathers fought so valiantly,” he said, as he reminded the Filipinos to honor their legacy by standing united in the face of challenges.

“May the spirit of courage and heroism that defines Araw ng Kagitingan continue to guide and inspire us as we strive to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices of our brave heroes,” Brawner added.

Fostering justice, peace

For his part, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Francisco Marbil reaffirmed the police force's commitment to upholding the principles of freedom, democracy, and sovereignty as it honored Filipino heroes by “fostering unity, justice, and peace within our communities.”

He also paid tribute to Filipino and American soldiers who defended the country and endured hardships during the Bataan Death March.

“We honor the courageous souls who displayed bravery during the Fall of Bataan in World War II. Their resilience and patriotism in the face of adversity serve as a lasting symbol of Filipino heroism,” Marbil said.

“Their sacrifices serve as a reminder of the true price of freedom and the importance of standing against tyranny and oppression,” he added.

As it joins the country in commemorating Valor Day, Marbil vowed the PNP will continue protecting the rights and well-being of all Filipinos, “ensuring that the sacrifices of our past heroes are never forgotten as we work towards a brighter future together.”

Defending Phl sovereignty

Further, Senator Joel Villanueva honored the modern heroes of the country such as the overseas Filipino workers, private workers, and public servants who chose to serve the nation with integrity.

Villanueva urged Filipinos to live with the valor of past heroes who sought freedom and democracy for their future generations from foreign oppressors during the

“This day is also a reminder about the importance of unity among Filipinos to succeed in confronting the country’s challenges, especially the continuing aggression of China—their blatant suppression of the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros salutes the brave men and women “who continue to defend our national sovereignty and all who protect the West Philippine Sea.”

She said the daily acts of courage of WPS defenders, in the face of a giant threat, honor the lives of those before us who suffered and sacrificed in the name of our sovereignty.

“The everyday courage — of the Filipino fisherfolk venturing out to sea, of the Coast Guard patrolling our waters, of our Navy standing guard on an ailing yet resolute ship — stirs our hearts and strengthens our resolve to fight for what is ours, for what is right, for what is true,” she added.

Hontiveros called on her fellow Filipinos, especially her fellow public servants, to unequivocally stand with all those who bear the brunt of China’s tyranny.

“At a time when water cannons routinely attack and injure our uniformed personnel, there must be no room for ambiguity,” she added.

Urging more reservists

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri called on Filipinos to apply in their lives the essence of the Philippine national anthem by registering as reservists in the military organization.

“We always sing, “Lupang Hinirang, duyan ka ng magiting”—this is a call to us to live with bravery and courage of our heroes, who sacrificed themselves for the nation,” he said,

Zubiri stressed that no one else could defend the Philippines but the Filipinos.

“We must make sure that our beloved Philippines will not be oppressed by the conqueror. So I hope that many of our kababayans will register as reservists in the AFP. Stand up with us for our freedom and our peace,” he said.