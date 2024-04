LATEST

Tasbih sold near mosque

LOOK: A Muslim vendor displays Tasbih on the sidewalk near Manila Golden Mosque on Tuesday, anticipating customers as a huge number of Muslims will pray there to observe Eid al-Fitr. The misbaha, also known as a "tasbih" or "tasbeeh," is a Muslim prayer tool consisting of 99 beads. Muslims typically use them to track Dhikr prayers to commemorate Allah's benevolence. | via Dianne Bacelonia