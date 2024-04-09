PBBM leads 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan ceremony
Yummie Dingding/ PPA POOL
PBBM leads 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan ceremony

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony during the commemoration of the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan on 9 April 2024. Mt. Samat Shrine in Pilar, Bataan with Armed Forces Chief General Romeo Brawner, US Embassy Chargé D'Affaires Robert Ewing, and  Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL
