Yummie Dingding/ PPA POOL

PBBM leads 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan ceremony

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony during the commemoration of the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan on 9 April 2024. Mt. Samat Shrine in Pilar, Bataan with Armed Forces Chief General Romeo Brawner, US Embassy Chargé D'Affaires Robert Ewing, and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL