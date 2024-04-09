Marcos to housing beneficiaries: Take care of your homes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday asked the Bataan-based government housing beneficiaries to take good care of their homes as these would serve as the foundation for a better life for them and their families.

The Chief Executive made the call as he led the handover ceremony of 216 housing units from a National Housing Authority initiative in Balanga, Bataan, to families residing in informal settlements.

"May you take good care of your houses since these serve as the foundation of your dreams and beautiful futures," Marcos said.

"May you also enrich the community here so that you may all progress and prosper together," Marcos added.

The president acknowledged the challenges the residents had faced for many years, living in precarious conditions by the riverbanks.

"For many years, you faced the danger of living by the riverbanks. That's why we are here to address their problems. You will now reside in your own safe, high-quality, and comfortable homes," Marcos said.

Now, with the provision of safe, quality, and comfortable homes, residents can look forward to a brighter future in a secure environment.

Each unit in the NHA Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project spans an area of 27 square meters and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

Additionally, the condominium-style housing project consists of six buildings, along with a four-story school building equipped with 20 classrooms, a multi-purpose facility, and a covered basketball court.

Furthermore, a Community Center Building accommodates a health center, a daycare facility, and a barangay learning hub.

National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai, for his part, said that precautions have been implemented to prevent beneficiaries from subletting the units assigned to them.

Tai said the recipients of the NHA Balanga City Low-Rise Housing project rent the units for P800 per month and will be allowed to pursue a rent-to-own arrangement after five years.

The approximate cost of each unit is P1.2 million, he said.

"It also depends on their capability and capacity to pay. If they choose to pay in cash — around P1 million per unit — but if they opt for installment, we will add minimal interest," Tai told the media in an interview.

More homes soon

Marcos expressed his confidence in the leadership of Tai and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar in building more homes in the country.

"With their leadership, I am confident that we will achieve our goals," Marcos said.

The NHA aims to finish housing initiatives for 1.3 million informal sector families before the conclusion of Marcos' term in 2028.

Tai mentioned that to date, they have finalized housing projects for 300,000 families, with numerous projects still in progress.