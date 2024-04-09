Marcos: Phl won't yield vs. unacceptable threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that the Philippines will not yield against the "unacceptable" challenges that the country is facing as the "sovereign rights" have been violated and "physical harm" has already been inflicted upon Filipinos.

In his speech commemorating the 82nd anniversary of the Fall of Bataan as he led the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) rites at the Mt. Samat National Shrine, Marcos told the Filipinos to learn from their ancestors' resistance to "oppression and injustice."

While the country is facing "novel challenges" today, Marcos said there are current threats that "portend clear and present dangers" to the country's sovereignty.

"The fall of Bataan, thus, marked the resurgence of a genuinely independent, sovereign Philippines. Eighty-two years on, our nation remains confronted with novel challenges in varying forms and degrees, but with the same existential impact," Marcos said.

"These challenges portend clear and present threats to our sovereign rights, and in fact have already caused physical harm to our people," Marcos added.

The President did not explicitly name these challenges, but the Philippines has ongoing maritime disputes with China in the West Philippine Sea.

These disputes have seen Chinese vessels enter waters that the Philippines claims as part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"These [challenges] are unacceptable. They are neither reasonable nor just, especially in this era of peaceful interrelations among nations," Marcos said.

Marcos also compared the current situation to the country's experience during the World War II, where he underscored the importance of resilience and national unity in overcoming these challenges.

"As demonstrated by our great ancestors, we should not succumb to oppression and injustice, especially within our own territory," Marcos said.

"May we draw from this a deeper awareness, courage, and resilience. Above all, may it continue to strengthen our unity and our sense of nationalism," Marcos added.

He emphasized the importance of learning from the past to confront present dangers, saying that the country should not succumb to oppression and injustice, especially within its own territory.

In a separate message, Marcos asked his fellow countrymen to reflect on the courage and perseverance of the heroes who fought hard in World War II.

Marcos added that the current challenges are just as serious as before, with hostile forces persistently posing threats both externally and internally, putting at risk the hard-earned achievements of the country.