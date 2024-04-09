Marcos eyes expanding partnership with WFP

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government is always open to participating in any efforts of the World Food Programme (WFP) to help ease hunger and malnutrition in the country.

In his meeting with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain earlier this week, Marcos explained that every Filipino should have access to healthy meals through the “Walang Gutom 2027: FoodStamp Program,” a flagship program to address malnutrition and hunger.

He added the hunger and malnutrition incidents in the Philippines have already improved through the years, and that the country is much better off.

“The strategies that you’ve brought to us are really quite – they’re very insightful,” President Marcos told McCain.

“Food supply is for the most part, I would say sufficient. But what we’ve learned over the years is how to take care of ourselves. And again, especially for the kids,” Marcos added.

McCain lauded Marcos and his administration for giving importance and for prioritizing the nutrition and welfare of Filipino children through various initiatives, including the feeding programs.

“I think it’s very important that your foresight in implementing our school, feeding programs and become self-sufficient in the long run,” McCain told President Marcos.

“So we love that program,” she added.

President Marcos extended his gratitude to McCain for her visit and her concern about the country’s food program as he assured her that the Philippine government will continue to advance the nutrition of the children.