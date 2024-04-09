Garcia pays homage to uniformed personnel on Araw ng Kagitingan

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Erwin Garcia paid tribute to uniformed men and women on Araw ng Kagitingan (Day or Valor).

In his message, Garcia expressed his admiration to the bravery of uniformed personnel and for upholding the notable examples “set by the heroes of our history.”

Uniformed personnel, he added, “continue the legacy of valor and service with honor.”

“Your unwavering commitment fortifies our nation's sovereignty and ensures that the democracy for which our veterans fought continues to thrive,” Garcia said.

Today, he added, is also a reminder of the vital role each Filipino plays in safeguarding these hard-earned liberties.

“This day marks a significant chapter in our history and underscores our collective resilience and unity in the face of adversity,” Garcia said.

“Just as our veterans united to defend our nation, we too must continue to uphold our democratic principles, particularly in the electoral process.”

He also urged the public to exercise their right to vote as paying “tribute to the sacrifices of our forebears and contribute to the lifelong journey of nation-building.”

Garcia pointed out that Araw ng Kagitingan is a day that “stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people.”