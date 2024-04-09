DOH: Pertussis cases up; vaxx supply low

Pertussis cases in the country are on the rise, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday.

Data from 1 January to 30 March show a total of 1,112 cases since the start of the year (almost 34 times that of the same period last year, at only 32 cases), with 54 deaths recorded.

In the past six weeks, the following regions showed a continuous increase in the number of cases: Eastern Visayas, Cagayan Valley, CARAGA, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Autonomous Region.

Of the total Pertussis cases thus far recorded, 77 percent were less than fige years old.

Adults aged 20 and older account for only around four percent of cases.

The DOH said it is cautious in interpreting trends as the number of cases may still change as there may be late consultations and reports.

Furthermore, the effects of increasing immunization efforts to stem the outbreak may not be seen in the data until four to six weeks after they are started.

Low vaccine supply

DOH Secretary Tee Herbosa, however, assured the public that outbreak immunization is underway even if the national government pentavalent vaccine stocks are running low.

Herbosa said the Department has ordered that other options such as Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTP) which will be used to prevent gaps while waiting for the new batch of three million pentavalent vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Philippine market continues to have stocks of pentavalent and TDaP vaccines in the private sector.

“We anticipate a shortage in government pentavalent vaccine supply by May, and this is the gap we are now addressing,” Herbosa said.

“Also, there are pentavalent and TDaP vaccines available for purchase in the private sector; there is no physical shortage. We will welcome any offers of support and assistance from our private sector partners,” he added.