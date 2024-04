LATEST

Beat the heat with colorful 'abaniko'

LOOK: Therese Bustamante, 64, takes the chance to sell colorful abaca fans amidst the sweltering heat along Taft Avenue in Pasay City. According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday, warm and humid weather will continue in most regions of the nation for the next 24 hours due to easterlies. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia