4-year-old boy dies after falling from high-rise condo

A four-year-old boy died on Monday after he fell from the 27th floor of a condominium in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Mabolo Police Station chief Major Romeo Caacoy said it could be possible that when the mother walked to the kitchen to make coffee, the door of the room had remained ajar, allowing the boy to go out.

The boy possibly went to the balcony and climbed using a small chair before falling to his death.

The boy was rushed to an uptown hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police investigation showed that the boy's body hit a canopy on the third floor before falling to the floor near the swimming pool.

"The management is deeply shocked and saddened by this recent incident as our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child," said the management of the high-rise condo.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the incident and implementing any necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," the management added.

Before the incident, the boy's mother went to the kitchen to make coffee. She left her two children, including the four-year-old boy, in the room. She thought her children were still asleep.

When she returned, the four-year-old boy was missing. She started looking for him but failed to find him in their rented unit of the Median Condominium on La Guardia Extension, Lahug.

The boy's father is an overseas worker.

Police are now checking the security camera footage from the condominium management.