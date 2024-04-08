NGCP kicks off CNP 230-kV Backbone capacity expansion

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has kicked off the primary works to expand the capacity of the newly completed Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230-kiloVolt (kV) Backbone to better serve the spiking demand for power.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza revealed that the transmission company has already sought the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to install two new submarine cables that would enhance CNP's reach.

"(CNP) will last around, maybe five years to another two to five years. That's why we've applied for an additional submarine cable last year. We applied to ERC for the lines 3 and 4 submarine cable for additional capacity," Alabanza said.

"These lines will also be located in Cebu-Negros area, it's almost just the same areas in CNP but just for expansion. We are already planning for seven to 10 years ahead. We need to project the future needs and we rely on policymakers and our regulators to approve projects that will help us stay ahead of the curve," she added.

The CNP Backbone, which also includes the Negros-Panay Interconnection Project Line 2, is composed of three stages, the last of which was completed on 27 March.

The project complements the existing Amlan-Samboan submarine cable currently being utilized to connect Cebu and Negros islands.

The first stage of the CNP Project added a new 230-kV transmission line from Bacolod to E.B Magalona, while the second stage upgraded the Cebu Substation to 230-kV level.

The CNP consists of 670 transmission towers spanning 442 circuit kilometers of overhead lines, 98.9 circuit kilometers of submarine cables with 10 new substations, and the expansion of two existing major substations.

While certified as an Energy Project of National Significance in 2019, the project still encountered various difficulties particularly on right-of-way issues due to the opposition of landowners, long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting processes by local government units, unreasonable demands and threats from a particular barangay official, security issues in certain areas in Negros, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In September 2023, the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line was also the subject of a Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Supreme Court.

The project was filed for approval with the ERC in four stages as early as 2013.

The CNP Stage 3 was filed in 2016 with a project cost of P43.41 million.

However, the ERC granted provisional approval for only one year’s worth of capital expenditure amounting to P176.75 million in 2017 and has yet to issue a final approval.

The total cost of the entire CNP backbone project as filed with the ERC, amounted to P67.98 billion.

According to NGCP, Line 2 of the Negros-Panay Interconnection Project is still pending approval by ERC.

"This is a transmission project only. We hope that the development of the (power) generation (will keep up). In the last couple of months, many of us saw the issue with Panay, and this one, at least in terms of bringing the power from Cebu closer to Panay, will make it easier. We need to have proper (power) development on each island so that we do not depend on exporting power," Alabanza said.