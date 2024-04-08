NCRPO seizes uncertified phones

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported on Sunday that its operatives have confiscated an estimated P1 million worth of cellphones and accessories during a raid on a warehouse in Parañaque City.

Initial reports disclosed that authorities received information that a company was receiving and potentially selling uncertified phones.

“Our information suggests these phones were being used or sold to POGO workers,” said Police Colonel Jess Mendez of the NCRPO Regional Intelligence Division.

“Any product without an Import Commodity Clearance is illegal for sale. The ICC is our primary assurance that these devices are safe for use,” he added.

Mendez also stressed the potential dangers of uncertified electronics.

“These items are likely substandard and could pose a safety risk to users. There’s no guarantee they’re safe. They could potentially catch fire or explode while in use,” Mendez said.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the confiscated items, including how they entered the country and whether they bypassed any necessary inspections.

“We’re determining the origin of these phones and how they got here,” Mendez said. “Did they pass through the proper agencies responsible for checking incoming gadgets?”

The company involved in the storage of these uncertified devices will face charges for violating the Consumer Act.