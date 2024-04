LATEST

Muslim vendors near Manila Golden Mosque

LOOK: Muslim vendors prepare their products at their stalls near the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo on Monday, 8 April. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating or drinking during daylight hours, having one meal soon before dawn and another at sunset. Meanwhile, 'Eid'l-Fit'r, the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, signifies the end of Ramadan. | via King Rodriguez