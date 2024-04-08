Marcos says no need for nationwide declaration of state of calamity amid El Niño

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said there is no need to declare a nationwide state of calamity due to El Niño as the government is already addressing the effects of the phenomenon at a regional level.

During an interview with the reporters in Bacolod City on Monday, Marcos explained that the severity of the effects of El Niño varies in different areas of the country.

Several provinces, particularly those in Western Luzon and Western Visayas, have already declared a state of calamity due to drought conditions brought on by El Niño.

"Actually, the truth is, all will be affected no matter how severe the effects of El Niño may be. But in other areas, although they still feel it, it's not critical," Marcos said.

"We look at them by area. This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. Each area has its own problems. It can't just be a shotgun approach, you know. So, we look at each area and see what they need," Marcos added.

However, Marcos assured the public that the government is prepared to address the growing impact of El Niño, even as a task force predicts nearly the entire country could be affected by the end of April.

Marcos highlighted the government's efforts to mitigate El Niño's impact, citing dam construction projects, irrigation system upgrades, and the promotion of new planting techniques.

These initiatives, he claims, have resulted in increased rice harvests despite the dry conditions.

"Each area has its unique challenges, and we will tailor our response accordingly. We will focus on providing the specific aid needed by those struggling to access water," Marcos said.

The Task Force on El Niño has projected that by April's end, as many as 80 provinces could be affected by the drought.

The President's statement assures that the government is prepared to address the situation on a granular level.