Marcos says he will catch up with FL soon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he will make time for First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos after his trip to Washington, DC, this week after facing the challenges of balancing official duties with quality time with his wife.

During the media interview in Bacolod City, Marcos said he plans to prioritize reconnecting with the First Lady once his hectic schedule permits.

"We've already missed two of our dates. So I need to make it up when I return from the (United) States," Marcos said.

"She's already upset with me," Marcos added.

Marcos is expected to depart for Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 10 April, to attend the inaugural trilateral summit with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, slated for 11 April.

The First Couple will soon celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary on 17 April after they tied the knot at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They are parents to three sons: Sandro, who serves as the Senior Deputy Majority Leader, Joseph Simon, and Vinny.

During a vlog post in February, the First Couple said they have their regular Wednesday date nights.

In the said video, Marcos emphasized the importance of face-to-face communication for couples, saying that direct interaction is paramount for fostering a resilient relationship.

“I suppose it’s just direct communication. Don’t communicate through your phone. Talk to each other face to face. Don’t bother with social media when it comes to relationships,” Marcos said in response to a question in his most recent vlog, which featured his better half.