Marcos: Quiboloy ‘tail-wagging’ for making demands on his case

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is "tail-wagging the dog" for demanding a "written guarantee" from the Philippine government to ensure the United States wouldn't intervene in his cases before surrendering.

In an interview with reporters in Bacolod on Monday, Marcos dismissed Quiboloy's request for US non-interference in his legal cases. Marcos viewed this as an attempt by Quiboloy to manipulate his current situation by making demands to the government.

Marcos said that the involvement of the United States is speculative at this stage and should not be a concern for Quiboloy, saying that it is "far off" and unnecessary.

Over the weekend, Quiboloy claimed that the Marcos administration, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Central Intelligence Agency planned to extradite him to the United States.

"It seems to me (that Quiboloy is) a little bit like the tail wagging the dog, asking for conditions from the government regarding his case when he's accused under a warrant of arrest," Marcos said.

"Now as to the involvement of the United States, that's still far off. That’s going to take years. So I don’t think that something he needs to worry about quite frankly," Marcos added.

However, Marcos emphasized that due process will be followed and a fair trial will be ensured for Quiboloy.

He acknowledged their long-standing relationship but made it clear that the accusations against the pastor were serious and would be addressed accordingly.

"We will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy, (whom) we've known for a very long time. The promise can be made that all the proceedings will be fair," Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Remulla said Quiboloy cannot dictate terms for his surrender due to the gravity of the charges against him, adding that the law applies to all without exception.

“The charges against Quiboloy are not ‘simple.’ They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking,” Remulla said.

He assured Quiboloy of his safety, urging him to surrender and face trial if he believes in his innocence.

Earlier this month, the Davao Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant for Quiboloy on charges of sexual abuse.

Aside from the warrant of arrest from the Davao RTC, the DOJ is now awaiting the issuance of another warrant from the Pasig RTC for a qualified trafficking case.