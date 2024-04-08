Marcos: ARBs play crucial role in Filipino families' food security

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said the country's agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) play a crucial role in guaranteeing food security for Filipino families.

The Chief Executive made the remarks as he distributed 4,724 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and electronic titles (e-titles) to 2,797 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Negros Occidental.

In his speech during the turnover ceremony at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, Marcos said that the ARBs serve as the country's "living heroes" for helping drive economic growth in the Philippines.

"To our agrarian reform beneficiaries, you can be considered as living heroes of our time. You are our foundation to ensure that there is enough food on the table of every Filipino family," Marcos said.

"In our unity, I am certain that we will not only enrich agriculture in your area but also the entire economy of the Philippines," Marcos added.

The President vowed that the government would continue to support the ARBs to increase their agricultural productivity.

Marcos also promised to complete the transfer of land titles to all recipients of the agrarian reform program during his presidency.

"Rest assured that the government and I are your partners in all your efforts. I hope that you will join me in realizing a New Philippines - a nation where no one goes hungry and everyone works for the welfare of all," Marcos said.

Marcos then told the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to work closely with other agencies to speed up the distribution of the land titles.

This year, the DAR plans to give 11,772 land titles to 7,848 ARBs in Negros Occidental.

Of the 4,724 titles that will be given out, 2,828 will be given to 1,551 ARBs in the northern part of the province and 1,896 will be given to 1,246 ARBs in the southern part.

More than 610,054 Filipino farmers are now free from the P57.65 billion in agrarian arrears due to the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which Marcos signed in July of last year.

The President said that people who got their land titles before 24 July 2023 are already free of debt from the Land Bank of the Philippines.