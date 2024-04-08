Gensan LGU denies power crisis

GENERAL Santos City — The local government unit here has assured that there is no power crisis situation amid the sudden power outages that occurred over the weekend in some major barangays.

General Santos City administrator Franklin Gacal in his Facebook post said that city mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has ordered talking to the city’s power company, the South Cotabato Electric Cooperatove 2 (SOCOTECO 2) to know the real power situation.

Gacal further lamented that during his meeting with SOCOTECO 2 representatives, Monday morning it turned out that the sudden power outage was due to the migration of birds that accidentally hit the electrical wires and emergency repairs. He further said that SOCOTECO 2 assured him that there is an ample supply of power despite the emergence of El Niño that is being felt throughout the country.

On Black Saturday, Barangay City Heights, classified as a highly urbanized zone suffered at least 14 hours of power outage that began early dawn. Hundreds of residents complained about the loss of electricity and several business establishments incurred profit loss. SOCOTECO 2 hotline numbers despite several phone call for update were left unanswered and updates to the repair came very late.