Displaced families amid conflict provided aid

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The provincial government of Maguindanao del Norte distributed relief assistance to an estimated 6,500 individuals or about 1,300 families who were displaced due to a recent conflict between the military and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in four barangays in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof A. Macacua on Sunday said that the provincial government distributed food packs to the 6,500 Internally Displaced Persons in Datu Odin Sinsuat last Saturday.

Macacua said the relief assistance included 1,500 packs of rice and approximately 1,300 boxes of dry goods such as noodles, canned sardines, sugar and native coffee.

The governor said that beneficiaries of the relief efforts were from Barangay Kakar (367 households); Barangay Ambolodto (87 households); Barangay Dados (190 households); and Barangay Bongued (639 households), all located in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

According to Joint Task Force-Central commander Major General Alex Rillera, at least 300 armed MILF members harassed residents of Barangays Kakar, Ambolodto, Dados and Bongued, resulting in skirmishes between the military and the MILF on Thursday and Saturday followed by intermittent firefights.

To avoid the escalation of conflict, the local government of Datu Odin Sinsuat held a meeting with the Municipal Peace and Order Council Meeting on Tuesday and swift action from local authorities and the military helped ease the tensions and members of the MILF agreed to withdraw from the area after a series of negotiations.

Macacua said that with the assistance of security forces, displaced residents gradually returned to their homes.

“Military personnel continue to monitor the area closely to ensure the safety and security of residents,” Macacua said.

Rillera, for his part, stressed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains committed in preventing lawless elements from disrupting civilian life.

“Our troops are prepared to protect our citizens and are currently assisting in the gradual return of affected residents to their homes,” Rillera said.