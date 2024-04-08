ARBs help attain food security, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said the country’s agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) play a crucial role in guaranteeing food security for Filipino families.

The Chief Executive made the remarks as he distributed 4,724 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and electronic titles (e-titles) to 2,797 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Negros Occidental.

In his speech during the turnover ceremony at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, Marcos said the ARBs serve as the country’s “living heroes” for helping drive economic growth in the Philippines.

“To our agrarian reform beneficiaries, you can be considered as living heroes of our time. You are our foundation to ensure that there is enough food on the table for every Filipino family,” the President said.

“In our unity, I am certain that you will not only enrich agriculture in your area but also the entire economy of the Philippines,” he added.

Marcos vowed the government would continue to support the ARBs to increase their agricultural productivity.

He also promised to complete the transfer of land titles to all recipients of the agrarian reform program during his presidency.