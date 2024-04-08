LATEST

7 injured in QC blaze

LOOK: Seven individuals were injured in a house fire in Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City, which started around five in the morning on 8 April 2024. The fire was brought under control by the local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) within 30 minutes of the initial alarm. Despite escaping safely, they sustained injuries while fleeing away. Investigations into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are ongoing. Two of their pet dogs also died during the fire. | Photos by Yummie Dingding