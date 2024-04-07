LATEST

Scorching heat at EDSA

LOOK: Commuters walk in the scorching hot alleys in EDSA on Sunday, 7 April 2024. PAGASA warned that seven areas in the Philippines, including Laoag City, Dagupan City, and Aparri, may experience dangerously high heat indexes ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Baguio City and other locations are forecasted to have heat indexes between 27-32°C, categorized as "caution", according to the state weather bureau's 5 p.m. forecast on Saturday. These alerts indicate potentially hazardous conditions due to extreme heat in certain regions, urging precautions and awareness among residents. | Photos by Yummie Dingding