New Cebu Customs chief vows to maintain efficient, streamlined operations

The new district collector of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) of the Port of Cebu assured integrity in its operations.

The Port of Cebu welcomed Romeo Allan Rosales, who managed the country's largest port and container terminal, the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Rosales reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the core mandates of the BOC, which include lawful revenue collection, trade facilitation, and border protection.

He said he his determined to continue nurturing a trading environment where customs processes are streamlined, efficient, and responsive to the needs of stakeholders in accordance with international standards.

"Our collective efforts will not only drive economic growth and development but also uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," Rosales stressed.

"I am honored and privileged to lead the team at the Port of Cebu and they will work together to further enhance the port's reputation as a vital hub for trade and commerce," he cited.

Before his promotion as district collector of Customs, Rosales was chief of the Intelligence Division of the Customs Intelligence and Investment Service (CIIS).