Marcos urges Filipinos to follow traffic rules

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipinos to follow traffic rules and prioritize courtesy on the road as most Pinoy motorists in the country lack road discipline.

In his Vlog No. 257 posted on his official YouTube channel on Sunday, Marcos saw the need for a cultural shift among Filipino motorists, where following traffic laws and respecting fellow drivers become the norm.

"What we Filipinos lack the most on the road is discipline. We should adhere to traffic rules," Marcos said.

He also mentioned the Philippines would not prosper if people fail to follow simple traffic rules, underscoring the persistent issue of disregarding traffic regulations despite new infrastructure projects.

"Old habits still persist even if there are newly built roads. It seems like we're always running out of streets," Marcos noted, implying that undisciplined driving habits contribute to traffic congestion.

"It won't matter if our roads are new if our attitude does not change," Marcos added.

Marcos also addressed the importance of expressing gratitude.

"When someone gives way to us, learn how to say 'thank you'. Even just a little wave is a big deal," Marcos said.

He believes this simple act can foster a more positive and cooperative driving environment.

Marcos also stressed that government officials also have a responsibility to set a good example.

"Abusing and disregarding traffic laws is not a privilege of those sworn to serve the nation," he declared.

Leading by example, he said, is crucial for promoting a culture of discipline on the streets.

Marcos has recently mandated a thorough and all-encompassing strategy to address the traffic congestion in Metro Manila, contrasting it with the previous administrations' fragmented efforts, which seemed to yield limited effectiveness.

In his Vlog #255, the Chief Executive has already lamented the absence of traffic discipline among Filipino motorists.

"Enough with the selfishness on the road, those who drop off passengers in the middle of the road, those who disrespect the bike lane, those who don't give way to ambulances, parking by the roadside that obstructs traffic flow. We are a new Philippines, discipline should prevail," he said.