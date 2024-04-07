LATEST

EDSA Northbound Roadworks

LOOK: Vehicles moved smoothly along EDSA Northbound in Mandaluyong on Sunday, 7 April 2024, despite the ongoing 24-hour road repair by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), affecting various thoroughfares in Metro Manila. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released a list of affected areas, including some parts of EDSA, Roxas Boulevard, and other major roads, with the repairs expected to last until 10 to 11 April, depending on holiday declarations. | Photos by Yummie Dingding
Yummie Dingding
