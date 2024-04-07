Ease workers’ heat stress — DoLE

Private employers were cautioned to strictly adhere to a Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) advisory to safeguard workers from health hazards associated with the scorching summer heat.

Rizal Rep. Fidel Nograles, the chairperson of the House Committee on Labor and Employment, said Sunday that the health and welfare of laborers must always come first.

“As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. For organizations, it is more practical to focus on occupational safety than to respond to the impact of negligence, which can cause productivity loss, accidents, and possible lawsuits due to violation of the law,” Nograles stressed.

Experts have warned that extreme heat is being made worse by drought and water scarcity brought about by El Niño and climate change. DoLE Advisory 08 series of 2023 asks employers to manage heat stress at the workplace,

DoLE has laid out various measures to prevent employees from falling victim to heat stress, such as adequate ventilation and heat insulation in workplaces, adjustments in rest breaks and work locations, use of personal protective equipment, and access to hydration.

DoLE Regional Director Albert Gutib said the advisory covers all employers and workplaces in the private sector for the benefit of the employees.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, workers exposed to extreme heat are prone to heat stress, resulting in stroke, exhaustion, cramps, or heat rashes.

Exposure to intense heat may likewise lead to occupational illnesses and injuries, it added.

For Sunday, 7 April, weather bureau PAGASA said the “init factor” or heat index of above 42°C and above was expected in four areas, namely, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Daet in Camarines Norte; and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan and the municipalities of Aparri and Tuguegarao in Cagayan were projected to have the highest heat index of 43 °C for the day, it added.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet were predicted to have the lowest heat index peaking at 27 °C.

PAGASA defines heat index as the human discomfort level that gives the “apparent” temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, potentially triggering heat cramps and exhaustion among people and, in worst-case scenarios arising from prolonged exposure and lack of hydration, heat stroke.

The government has urged people to take preventive measures such as limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.