DoT chief ‘upset’ with socmed stir?

The Secretary of Tourism was reportedly upset by the recent actions of her undersecretary, which sparked negative reactions on social media.

“It appears that the Secretary is currently upset with her,” shared an insider at the Department of Tourism (DoT) with DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco’s feelings toward Tourism Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns Elaine Bathan.

Bathan shared on her social media account that she had prioritized assisting her best friend, Regal Oliva, in Japan by downloading a Google Translate app over attending a government meeting on a national issue.

She drew flak on Thursday after posting on Meta (Facebook): “When your best friend calls you because she needed help on Google Translate so she can eat and thrive in Japan, all else will have to stop. Even if it’s about the airport takeover and privatization.”

Oliva also posted, bragging that a friend helped her while she was in the middle of her job.

Ground for dismissal

A ranking official of a government agency interviewed by DAILY TRIBUNE, who requested anonymity, said Bathan’s act was a clear ground for dismissal being a gross neglect of duty.

“That is a ground for dismissal, depending on the head of the agency,” the official said.

Under Section 46 of the 2011 Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, simple neglect of duty is classified as a less grave offense. For the first offense, it is punishable by suspension without pay for one month and one day to six months.

However, gross negligence occurs when a breach of duty is flagrant and palpable in cases involving public officials.

“Under the law, this offense warrants the supreme penalty of dismissal from the service,” said the official, who is a seasoned lawyer.

Apology

Bathan has apologized on 4 April, saying that her post caused mixed reactions, some negative, which she regrets, “as it is taking away attention from more serious matters that we have been working tirelessly on.”

“My social media activity never intends to disrespect the office I represent, my colleagues in government, or the purpose of my work. I acknowledge that as a public servant, I should be more mindful of how and what I share, especially in public to not cause any confusion,” her Facebook post read.

She assured everyone that she would never brush aside her duties and responsibilities as a public servant, treating them as her utmost priority.

“I ask for (your) kind understanding and sincerely apologize to the secretary, my colleagues, and the public. Moving forward, I will practice more discernment in my use of any social media platform to ensure that this will not happen again. Thank you, and I sincerely apologize for any negative sentiments this may have caused,” Bathan said.