Botong’s house gets historical marker

A historical marker was formally presented for the house of National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco at Doña Aurora Street, Barangay Poblacion Itaas, Angono, Rizal over the weekend.

As a large part of art and culture in Angono, the activity was attended by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, as well as Rizal Governor Nina Ynares, Angono Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon and Vice Mayor Gerry Calderon, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, employees of the Tourism Office and several artist groups led by the Angono Ateliers Association.

One of the guests of honor was the grandchild of Botong Francisco, Mrs. Ursula Francisco-Inocando, who shared a message of appreciation from her family.

It can be recalled that Botong Francisco was known for his large-scale mural painting such as “Filipino Struggles Through History,” “The Fiesta of Angonott” and “First Mass at Limawasa.”

He also discovered the famous Angono-Binangonan Petroglyphs.

Because of his great contribution to art and culture, Botong was recognized and awarded the prestigious National Artist Award in the field of visual arts in 1973 and until today his memories and artworks still remain.

Angono, the art capital of the country, is the hometown of national artists like Lucio San Pedro for music and Carlos Botong Francisco for visual arts.