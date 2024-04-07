Bong Go supports CDA's 'Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba' program

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the "Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba" event hosted by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) in Quezon City on Thursday, 4 April, where he expressed his ongoing commitment to empowering and supporting community-based cooperatives nationwide.

In his speech, Go expressed his commitment to working for the welfare of Filipinos, saying, "Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan naman po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho. Wala akong piliing araw, Lunes hanggang Linggo, nagtatrabaho ako at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya.”

He then shared his strong advocacy for cooperatives as a cornerstone for community development and economic resilience. He shared the success stories of cooperatives that had been instrumental in uplifting the lives of their members and contributing to local economies.

“Importante dito magtulungan po tayo, teamwork po ‘yan. Sa lahat sa cooperatives, kapag nagmalasakit tayo sa isa’t isa at magtulungan tulad ng ginagawa ninyo sa kooperatiba, mas lalago po ang inyong negosyo. Masarap po ang pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan ninyong mapalago ang inyong negosyo,” said Go.

Recognizing the potential of cooperatives to drive inclusive growth, he underscored his ongoing support and the availability of his office for any assistance they might need.

“Uulitin ko lang po, bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat… Together, let us harness the power of cooperatives to create a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Philippines," he stated.

Go also outlined his legislative support for the cooperative sector. Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as "National Cooperative Month." Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, which mandates the establishment of a Cooperatives Development Officer position at municipal, city, and provincial government levels.

In his capacity as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has advocated for additional funding in the 2024 national budget for the Cooperative Development Authority's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives.

"Ako po’y patuloy na tutulong at susuporta po sa ating mga kooperatiba. ‘Yun lang po ang pakiusap ko, gamitin n’yo po sa tama, palaguin n’yo po ang inyong negosyo, at dalahin n’yo po sa inyong pamilya."

The "Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba" program, which Go supported and advocated for, saw the participation of 23 cooperatives, each receiving financial support from the CDA. In addition, Go and his Malasakit Team provided separate assistance to the cooperatives and distributed balls for basketball and volleyball, shirts, and watches, among others.

Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go shared his priority healthcare initiatives, including the Malasakit Centers program, Super Health Centers, and the Regional Specialty Center.

He mentioned that there are eleven Malasakit Centers across Quezon City. The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in the Senate to help indigent patients with their medical-related expenses. Since its inception, 161 centers have been established that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

As part of his efforts to boost the city's health sector, Go helped push for the funds for the Philippine Orthopedic Center to construct the rehabilitation building and acquire medical equipment. Lastly, Go also supported the construction of the Nurses' Home and some hospital improvements for VMMC as well as the establishment of halfway houses near select national specialty centers in the city.

He also mentioned the establishment of Super Health Centers in six barangays in the city. These centers aim to bring primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues closer to communities. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators for the passage of this landmark legislation. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

The senator then thanked local officials present, including Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro Councilor Mauro Helera, among others, for their service to their constituents. He also thanked officials from the CDA led by Chair Joseph Encabo as well as cooperative leaders present during the event.

Mayor Belmonte expressed her gratitude and admiration for Go's support for the city and its cooperative movement, saying: “lagi po niya kaming dinadalaw, kinakamusta at hindi niya kami iniiwan kahit kailan. Kaya totoo sa kanya, ang salitang ‘walang iwanan’.”

She expressed hope that the financial assistance provided by CDA, through Go’s support, would aid in the recovery and revitalization of cooperatives affected by the pandemic, thereby uplifting their members' lives.

Meanwhile, CDA Chairperson Joseph Encabo also offered commendations and expressed profound gratitude towards Go for his enduring commitment to the cooperative movement. He highlighted the senator's unwavering “malasakit” and service, which have significantly contributed to the country's growth and development of cooperatives.

"May malasakit at ang bisyo ay ang magserbisyo. Wala nang iba kung hindi si Senator Bong Go," Encabo remarked.

Underlining the importance of cooperatives in promoting economic growth and social justice, Encabo articulated a shared vision with Go and Mayor Belmonte. He emphasized the CDA's role in strengthening cooperatives as communities capable of supporting one another.

Go concluded his address with a heartfelt call to action, urging everyone to extend kindness and support to one another.

"Tandaan po natin isang beses lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," concluded Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for sectors in need of government attention.