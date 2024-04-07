Bong Go calls for improved fire safety education campaign in communities as he aids fire victims in Cotabato City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go demonstrated his commitment to bolstering community resilience and promoting fire safety education in localities as he dispatched his team to Cotabato City on Friday, 5 April, to provide support to victims of a recent fire.

In a video message, Go shared about the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) ten-year modernization program, initiated under the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

This legislation aims to enhance the BFP's capabilities through advanced equipment and additional personnel and includes a significant emphasis on fire safety education and community engagement.

"Hinihikayat ko rin po ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan na mas lalo pang palakasin ang fire prevention awareness. Karamihan po sa ating mga kababayan ay kulang pa po ang kaalaman sa fire safety kaya mas mabuti po na ibahagi natin ito sa kanila para maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari," he urged.

Held at the Virgo Subdivision in Barangay Rosary Heights IX in Cotabato City, three families received immediate assistance from Go's Malasakit Team, including financial aid, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, and vitamins.

"Kaya patuloy akong tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," Go said who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to sectors in need.

Parallel to providing recovery support, the National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted an assessment for victims who may qualify for its emergency housing assistance program.

"Sa mga nasunugan, 'wag kayong mag-alala. Ang importante buhay tayo, ang importante magtulungan tayo. Ang gamit atin ‘yang malalabhan. Ang pera ating kikitain 'yan. Pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Diyos," said Go.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the victims to prioritize their health.

He advised them to utilize the services of the Malasakit Centers, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), or Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat town for any medical assistance they might require from the government.

To date, there are 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), these centers have assisted more than ten million indigent patients nationwide.

RA 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

Go also emphasized his support for establishing Super Health Centers to enhance the accessibility of basic public health services for communities.

Cotabato City will get a total of four Super Health Centers.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other lawmakers to pass this landmark legislation.

The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, including CRMC.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.