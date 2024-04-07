Bargain bonanza

For budget-conscious consumers, thrift stores are the place to shop. They are where lucky rummagers can find precious items at bargain prices.

Kansas Michalke, a content creator and mom of two from Austin, Texas, United States picked up a bright, shiny evening gown at a Goodwill outlet and tossed it into her cart. While riding home, she checked the dress label and looked for the designer’s name online.

It surprised Michalke to see the name of former US first lady Jackie Kennedy on the screen. “And then that’s when I did start doing full research on Oleg Cassini, and [discovered] just how iconic he was,” she said according to the New York Post.

It was more shocking that she bought the Cassini-designed sequin garment with a handwoven tag for only $15; it’s the only such item remaining and it fit her perfectly.

Cassini-branded clothes definitely cost more than $15. But the price of a vacant property in Baltimore City, US beats the best bargain Michalke or anyone could ever find.

Mayor Brandon Scott has offered some 200 city-owned vacant properties to anyone who can restore them for only $1. The selling price that comes with a loan of $50,000 for renovation was approved by the city board last month, according to NYP.

Of course, there’s a catch to this very tempting offer. Baltimore boasts one of the highest crime rates in the US, and the probability of falling victim to either violent or property-related offenses in the city stands at 1 in 21, NYP reported.

In other words, buyers invest at their own risk.