Rizal Medical Center gets recognized for psoriasis treatment

The Rizal Medical Center (RizalMed) has been recognized for its treatment options for psoriasis at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2024.

Since its establishment in 2017, the dermatology department of the government hospital has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing responsive, affordable, comprehensive, and excellent healthcare services for the public.

The department has also earned recognition as an advanced comprehensive dermatology center by the Department of Health, tasked with offering specialized services, including a dedicated Psoriasis Center.

Annually, the department caters to over 15,000 consultations with an average of 1,000 unique patients seeking care at the Psoriasis Center.

"RizalMed Dermatology department has developed an evidence-based psoriasis clinical pathway, adopted by the Philippine Dermatological Society," RizalMed said in a statement.

"Regular monitoring and analyzing of variances from this pathway enable the implementation of appropriate action plans to enhance patient care," it added.

Patients with psoriasis benefit from an efficient referral system to departments such as Nutrition and Dietetics, Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, and Mental Hygiene Clinic.

To remain at the forefront of technological advancements, RizalMed Dermatology consistently updates its treatment options for psoriasis, including advocating for the inclusion of new treatments in the national formulary and PhilHealth packages.

RizalMed has also collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development and identified research priorities aligned with the national health agenda.

Through partnerships with organizations such as Psoriasis Philippines, the department cultivates and advocates for increased awareness and support for psoriasis patients.

Having a dedicated rescue program also helps the department ensure immediate care for psoriasis patients requiring acute or intensive management.

The Healthcare Asia Awards 2024 recognized this dedication and granted the department with the Specialty Clinic of the Year-Philippines category win.

The Department of Health (DOH), meanwhile, lauded the achievement of RizalMed for "exemplifying the values of compassion, excellence, and service."

"[We] look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of your work on the health and well-being of our nation," DOH said.

The prestigious awards program recognizes exceptional healthcare providers that have redefined the standards of healthcare through their unwavering dedication to innovation, setting of new industry benchmarks, and substantial contributions to their communities.