NGO calls on gov't to address climate change

A non-profit organization has called on the government to address the effects of climate change as heatwaves surpassed 42ºC in five areas this week, resulting in the suspension of hundreds of classes across the country.

"Children's bodies are still developing and are not as capable of regulating internal body temperatures as adults, making them more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, asthma, allergies, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory problems," Save the Children Philippines (SCP) said in a statement Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) blames El Niño for the recent heatwaves.

High temperatures of 42ºC will be particularly uncomfortable in Western Visayas and Negros Island.

"Educators and local authorities have been forced to take the extreme decision to shut hundreds of schools because this extreme heat means children are simply unable to concentrate in the classroom and their health is also at risk," Atty. Alberto Muyot, CEO of SCP said.

"We need to see urgent action now to limit warming to a maximum of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Failing to do this will have dramatic consequences for children’s health, safety, and well-being," Muyot added.

Climate change has been raising global temperatures and causing unprecedented heatwaves all around the world, with more countries experiencing hotter days more frequently, SCP pointed out.

According to SCP, climate change and poverty threaten one-third of the world's children or about 774 million.

In fact, in the Philippines this week, the high heat index necessitated the closure of nearly 4,000 schools and the move to alternative delivery modes of learning to protect students, SCP furthered.

Heatwaves' effects on learning

Meanwhile, children and youth advocates expressed concern about climate change's impact on their education and quality of life.

Seventeen-year-old climate activist Rojh Olivo said that due to the effects of El Niño, they are expecting another school calendar adjustment.

"In the previous four years, we have seen changes in the school calendar and mode of delivery owing to the pandemic and to react to the changing environment, on top of all the class suspensions due to recurrent typhoons," Olivo said.

Carla, on the other hand, a fifteen-year-old from Navotas, said big countries and corporations that contribute to rising temperatures "must be held accountable."

"Before, I used to walk home to save on fare, but now I can't because of the heat," she added, noting that commuting these days is difficult as "sidewalks are tiny and it's really hot."

According to some teachers from Eastern Samar and Cotabato City, the scorching temperatures in the classroom is bad for students' health, focus, and the entire learning experience.

"Several of our students are suffering [from] colds and coughs," Teacher Geralyn said.

"If the heatwave persists, we will need to adopt modular learning so that the children can wear light and stay hydrated at home," she added.

Teacher Perla, meanwhile, suggested that schools prepare for El Niño by providing portable water in each classroom, while Teacher Nur of Cotabato City urged school administrators to implement water breaks in each lesson to keep learners hydrated as well as to keep the room well-ventilated and avoid afternoon classes.