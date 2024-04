LATEST

MDRRMO gets ready for quake response

LOOK: The personnel of Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) prepares first response equipment at MDRRMO Headquarters in Manila on 6 April 2024 as PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol warns Filipinos to be ready for strong earthquakes up to 8.2 in magnitude that may happen, after the Taiwan and Japan earthquakes. | via John Louie Abrina