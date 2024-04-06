Lawak as sanctuary reinforced by MoA

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan

— The town of Kalayaan was tasked to step up efforts to manage and protect Lawak Island, an important haven for at least three endangered bird species in the West Philippine Sea.

The move to amplify Kalayaan’s local management was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed yesterday with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) chaired by Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates.

Situated 300 kilometers from mainland Palawan, Lawak was recognized as a critical habitat by the PCSD in September 2022, serving as a sanctuary for migratory birds like sooty terns and great crested terns, which are considered vulnerable according to the Philippine Red List of Threatened Fauna.

Socrates said the agreement represents the beginning of numerous initiatives by the provincial government to affirm sovereignty in the disputed waters.

He announced plans to construct a tourism port on the island, assuring the public it would be designed to avoid disturbing endemic animal species.

“The provincial government of Palawan will construct the port where tourists will land. It won’t be large. We will make sure that the construction of the port will not disturb the species on the island,” Socrates said.