DOT official’s bestie a matter of priority over national concerns

Tourism Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns Mae Elaine Bathan, who also serves as the chief of staff to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, was embroiled in an online controversy for prioritizing personal favors over matters of national significance.

Bathan's brazen display of favoritism unfolded on social media, where she uploaded a screenshot of her conversation with her friend, Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva, who was seeking assistance with Google Translate. The post quickly went viral, circulating among netizens across various social media platforms.

In the exchange, Bathan admitted that she halted her meeting to help Oliva, stating that assisting her friend was more important than matters of national concern.

“When your best friend calls you because she needed help on Google Translate so she can eat and thrive in Japan, all else will have to stop. Even if it’s about the airport takeover and privatization,” Bathan wrote in the caption.

Oliva confirmed the incident, highlighting the interruption of Bathan's significant meeting for assistance with finding an English menu in Japan.

“She was in a middle of a very important meeting that concerns a sensitive national issue,” Oliva said in her post, with the transcript of their conversation attached.

The incident sparked public debate and raised questions about Bathan's priorities as a government official.

Lapse of judgment; no intent to disrespect

Oliva, in a separate Facebook post, apologized for any misunderstanding.

“My previous post had been taken out of context, primarily because I exaggerated parts of my conversation with a friend,” Oliva said.

“It was a lapse of judgment that tarnished the integrity of one of the most hardworking, dedicated, and upstanding leaders and persons I know,” she added.

Additionally, Oliva apologized for sharing her experience in Japan and acknowledged that her friendship with Bathan always takes precedence.

Meanwhile, Bathan, in a recent statement she posted on Facebook, acknowledged that her controversial post had sparked various reactions, including some negative ones, which she regretted as it diverted attention from more pressing matters.

"My social media activity never intends to disrespect the office I represent, my colleagues in government, or the purpose of my work," she stated.

"I ask for the kind understanding and sincerely apologize to the Secretary, my colleagues and the public. Moving forward, I will practice more discernment in my use of any social media platform to ensure that this will not happen again," Bathan added.