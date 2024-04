LATEST

CCLEX lit for the Feast of Divine Mercy

LOOK: The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) was lit in red and white to mark the Feast of Divine Mercy and this will continue until Sunday, 7 April 2024. According to the Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Cebu, the two rays denote "blood and water." In 2000, Pope St. John Paul II designated the Second Sunday of Easter as the Feast of Divine Mercy. | via Gabriela Baron