Bong Go provides aid to displaced workers in Batangas

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Thursday, 4 April, personally assisted 500 displaced workers in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, after attending the groundbreaking of a dialysis center and inspecting the Culture and Arts Auditorium, both of which he supported to be constructed to improve public service delivery in the town.

“Bilang mambabatas naman po ay susuportahan ko yung mga panukalang batas na makakatulong sa mga mahihirap. Uunahin ko siyempre ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Mas kailangan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap ang tulong ng gobyerno. Kaya kung batas ang pag-uusapan, pro-poor-programs po prayoridad at isinusulong ko parati,” Go reaffirmed in an interview on the same day.

“Yung trabaho ko naman bilang senador ay sumuporta po sa mga priority projects niyo po rito para sa pag-unlad. Magtutulungan talaga tayo para sa ikakabuti ng Batangas,” he continued.

During the activity held at the municipal gymnasium, Senator Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial origins in Batangas, distributed grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts to all beneficiaries. He also provided bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) held an orientation for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. They detailed how the program aims to provide livelihood support to those who qualify.

Go commended DOLE's proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, stating, "The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future."

In his speech, Go thanked the local government, including Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Mayor Janet Magpantay Ilagan, and Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan, among others, for their unified dedication to addressing the needs of their community.

Balete Vice Mayor Alvin Payo, Tanauan City Vice Mayor Herminigildo “Jun-Jun” Trinidad, and Board Member Rodolfo Bamba were also present during the relief activity.

“Una po ang pasasalamat natin sa ating Senator Bong Go dahil tayo po ay kaniyang nadalaw at nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makasama po siya. Ang atin pong bayan na Mataas na Kahoy ay 4th class pero dahil ginagawan po ng paraan sa tulong po niya ay (nagiging) world-class,” Mayor Ilagan said, expressing her gratitude back.

“Marami na pong naitulong si senator sa ating mga hard projects at ganun din po sa mga soft projects at ngayon po ay meron tayong TUPAD orientation for 500 beneficiaries kaya naging malaking bahagi po kayo ng bayan ng Mataas na Kahoy sa pag-unlad,” she added.

In addition to the dialysis center and the auditorium, Go, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of a multipurpose building for the town.

Meanwhile, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also advocated for more health facilities in the country. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including 18 in Batangas.

He also mentioned that there are two Malasakit Centers located at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery, which Batangueños with health-related concerns may visit if they need assistance with their hospital bills.

Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are now 161 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, which have assisted more than ten million poor Filipinos.

Additionally, Go has played a key role as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. This legislation requires the creation of Regional Specialty Centers at existing DOH regional hospitals.

Specialty centers are currently available in Batangas Medical Center that focus on mental care, neonatal care, and geriatric care. It also plans to have Cancer Care, Cardiovascular Care, Renal Care and Transplant Center, Lung Care, Brain and Spine Care, Orthopedic Center, Physical Rehabilitation Medicine, Burn Care, Trauma Care, Toxicology, Infectious Disease and Tropical Medicine, and Eye Care.

After visiting Batangas, Go then went to Quezon City, where he personally assisted cooperatives that qualified under the Malasakit at Kooperatiba program of the Cooperative Development Authority which he advocated for.