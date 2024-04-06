AP Bren gives ECHO first loss of the season

Defending MPL champion AP Bren emerged victorious in the battle of the undefeated following a hard-fought win over ECHO on Week 3 Day 2 of MPL Season 9 this Saturday evening at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Composed of its world championship roster of Flap, Pheww, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy, AP Bren had to tap every weapon in its arsenal to win by 2-1 over its fellow world champion ECHO.

"They prepared for us. Just the drafting itself we already know they have prepared for us," M5 World Championship MVP Flap said after the match.

"The draft made the difference," Pheww chimed in.

Two-time world champion KarlTzy, meanwhile, commended AP Bren's teamwork while citing that the latter is not unbeatable.

"They have a more solid chemistry compared to the last season. Nothing much has changed in terms of their playstyle, I feel like we can still beat them. I am happy because it was a good match," KarlTzy stressed.

The win improved AP Bren's season standing to 6-0 while ECHO tasted its first defeat as they fell to 4-1.