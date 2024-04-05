Webflow taps ex-wunderkind for Phl expansion moves

Webflow, an American company that provides website building software and hosting, has chosen a Filipino web developer — Richard Pines of Web Powerhouse Inc. — as its brand ambassador to spread the company’s vision to the Philippines and hone more talents.

The 23-year-old Pines, CEO of Web Powerhouse, expressed elation over their selection, saying Webflow cannot be easily attacked by known web viruses.

“Webflow is a really good platform, unlike WordPress, which can be attacked by viruses. Webflow is the exact opposite (of Wordpress) because it is a close platform,” Pines said.

“After all, it does not use plugins. I teach Webflow here in the Philippines and we run events,” Pines told journalists on Thursday night.

Pines said he considers Web Powerhouse a startup company, saying he was 19 when he conceptualized it. Since 2020, the company now has 30 employees. He said they saw the Covid-19 pandemic’s silver lining.

“To date, we have 10 clients, and these clients are very close to us and satisfied. They are also bringing us customers, for about 30 websites a month. For a couple of years, we have done more than 300 websites engaged in marketing,” Pines said.

Without Webflow, Pines said they were turning over websites every six months.

“Now we can turn around a website within a week. And, I can do a full-blown website within three hours, and that is how fast it is. This tool is what I could say has been the reason we were able to scale our agency from 0 to 30-plus people a month,” he said.

He added that the company’s mission is to elevate the bar for web design and quality, crafting digital experiences that inspire and engage.

“We believe in collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning, and we’re committed to making a positive impact on both our clients and the community,” Pines said.